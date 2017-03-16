The Asian Age | News

Manmohan, Rahul to be at Captain’s swearing-in

THE ASIAN AGE. | TANVEER THAKUR
Published : Mar 16, 2017, 1:22 am IST
Captain Amarinder will be sworn in along with nine cabinet ministers at the Punjab Raj Bhavan.

Captain Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)
Chandigarh: A host of senior Congress leaders, including party vice-president Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Captain Amarinder Singh as the new chief minister of Punjab on Thursday morning.

Captain Amarinder will be sworn in along with nine cabinet ministers at the Punjab Raj Bhavan here at 10 am. Punjab governor V.P. Singh Badnore will administer the oath of office to all ten.

Besides Rahul and Dr Singh, former Union ministers Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Ashwani Kumar and Rajeev Shukla, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder S. Hooda, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and AICC secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Asha Kumari are expected to attend the event.

The ceremony will be a simple and low-key affair, with Captain Amarinder deciding not to spend excessively on symbolism on account of the poor financial health of the state.

The chief minister designate has also appealed to all party MLAs and others not to indulge in excessive celebration, invite less people, and to keep the event austere so as not to further burden the debt-ridden state exchequer.

