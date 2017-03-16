The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Mar 16, 2017

India, All India

Lifting of economic blockade top priority, says new Manipur CM Biren Singh

PTI
Published : Mar 16, 2017, 9:52 am IST
Updated : Mar 16, 2017, 9:53 am IST

The first BJP chief minister in Manipur, Biren Singh took oath on Wednesday.

Manipur Chief MInister N Biren Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Manipur Chief MInister N Biren Singh (Photo: PTI)

Imphal: N Biren Singh, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Manipur on Wednesday, said his government's top priority would be to solve the four-month-long economic blockade that has caused immense hardship to the people.

Speaking to the media after the inauguration of the first-ever BJP government in the state, Singh said, "We need to solve the crisis as soon as possible."

Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh also said lifting of the economic blockade would top the government's agenda. Former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, who attended the swearing-in ceremony, said his party would play a constructive role as Opposition in the Assembly.

