Lifting of economic blockade top priority, says new Manipur CM Biren Singh

The first BJP chief minister in Manipur, Biren Singh took oath on Wednesday.

Imphal: N Biren Singh, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Manipur on Wednesday, said his government's top priority would be to solve the four-month-long economic blockade that has caused immense hardship to the people.

Speaking to the media after the inauguration of the first-ever BJP government in the state, Singh said, "We need to solve the crisis as soon as possible."

Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh also said lifting of the economic blockade would top the government's agenda. Former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, who attended the swearing-in ceremony, said his party would play a constructive role as Opposition in the Assembly.