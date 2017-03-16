The Asian Age | News

EVMs 'fully-tamper proof', BSP's allegations baseless: EC

PTI
Published : Mar 16, 2017, 6:29 pm IST
Updated : Mar 16, 2017, 6:29 pm IST

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are "fully tamper-proof, as ever", the Election Commission said today dismissing claims of BSP supremo Mayawati and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who had questioned their reliability.

In a strongly-worded statement, the Commission said "baseless, speculative and wild allegations are being made which deserve to be rejected".

The poll panel said it did not receive specific complaints or concrete material from political parties and candidates about alleged tampering of EVMs during recently held election process.

It said the BSP's representation on EVM tampering was without any specific allegation and it had rejected the claim of the party.

"Such concerns about alleged tamperability of ECI-EVM have been raised earlier also since their introduction including before high court and the Supreme Court.

"These allegations have been dismissed. ECI unequivocally reiterates that given effective technical and administrative safeguards, EVMs are not tamperable and integrity of electoral process is preserved," it said.

The EC's rebuttal came a day after Mayawati said she will move court against the alleged tampering of EVMs. Kejriwal too had alleged that EVMs may have been tampered with in Punjab, adding "it is about the credibility of the Election Commission and the faith of people in the electoral system. We have strong prima facie evidence of foul play."

The Commission today said that so far, no one has been able to actually demonstrate that EVMs used by the Election Commission can be tampered with or manipulated.

It said "what has been demonstrated or claimed to have been demonstrated is on a privately assembled look-alike of ECI-EVMs and not the actual ECI-EVMs."

Electronics Corporation of India Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd are the two PSUs which manufacture the EVMs for EC.

