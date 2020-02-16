Sunday, Feb 16, 2020 | Last Update : 04:34 AM IST

India, All India

RSS man to head BJP unit in MP

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Feb 16, 2020, 3:25 am IST
Updated : Feb 16, 2020, 3:25 am IST

Mr Sharma (49), a former ABVP leader, has replaced Rakesh Singh, said to be trusted lieutenant of Union home minister Amit Shah.

Khajuraho MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma
 Khajuraho MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma

Bhopal: The BJP on Saturday chose Khajuraho MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma —who has been closely associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) — to head the party in Madhya Pradesh.

The development, which has taken the party here by surprise, comes amid growing concerns within the BJP here over chief minister Kamal Nath’s pro-Hindu pitch.

Mr Sharma (49), a former ABVP leader, has replaced Rakesh Singh, said to be trusted lieutenant of Union home minister Amit Shah. Mr Singh, who represented the Jabalpur seat in the Lok Sabha, last month organised a mammoth rally in Jabalpur in support of the CAA which was addressed by Mr Shah.

The outgoing state BJP president had often been at loggerheads with senior leaders of the party in MP, particularly former chief minister and BJP national vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan over party affairs. Besides, the party had fared poorly in the Mahakoshal region of MP, considered Rakesh Singh’s bastion, in the last Assembly elections, causing the BJP to miss the chance to retain power in the state for the fourth time in a row.

Mr Sharma, a post-graduate in agriculture science, has been preferred over other aspirants to the party post such as Mr Chouhan and former minister Narottam Mishra “at the behest of the RSS leadership”, a central party leader told this newspaper. Sources said that Mr Chouhan had lobbied hard to get one of his loyalists and former ministers Bhupendra Singh and Lal Singh Arya, appointed to the post.

Tags: kamal nath, vishnu dutt sharma

Latest From India

Himanta Biswa Sarma

No govt funds for Assam madrasas

Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa

Stormy budget session awaits Yediyurappa

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

Dilip Ghosh ridicules anti-CAA protests

BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Ambedkar statue ‘purified’ after Giriraj Singh garlands it

MOST POPULAR

1

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

2

Rein Games is one gaming platform you have to check out to earn real money

3

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

4

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

5

STM Wireless PowerBank review: So good, it sucks!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham