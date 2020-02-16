Sunday, Feb 16, 2020 | Last Update : 04:33 AM IST

India, All India

No govt funds for Assam madrasas

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Feb 16, 2020, 3:38 am IST
Updated : Feb 16, 2020, 3:38 am IST

The state government was spending Rs 3-4 crore annually on madrasas and about Rs 1 crore on Sanskrit tols.

Himanta Biswa Sarma
 Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: In what has invited angry reactions from various quarters, the Assam government has taken a decision not to spend public money on religious education by shutting down nearly 614 government aided madrasas and 101 Sanskrit tols (Institutes) and converting them in to high and higher secondary schools.

“Teaching Arabic and religious texts is not the government’s job. In a secular country, religious teachings cannot be funded by the government,” education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The state government was spending `3-4 crore annually on madrasas and about `1 crore on Sanskrit tols. “If religious texts are allowed to be taught in state-run madrasas, the Gita, or for that matter the Bible, should also be taught with government funding,” Mr Sarma argued.

Even after closure of aided madrasas, the government has decided to pay salaries to the teachers of these institutions till their retirement. “Teachers employed in these madrasas can stay home without having to worry about finding employment elsewhere as government will continue to pay their salaries till their retirement from the service,” said the minister while clarifying that madrasas are not targeted on any religious ground. “Assam has nearly 900 private madrasas which is funded by the Jamiat Ulama,” said the minister hoping that Sanskrit tols may also continue to function a usual.  

Jamiat Ulama’s legal cell convenor Masud Akhtar Zaman however said that the closure of state-aided madrasas would not affect the private madrasa education system in any way. “Our madrasas do not depend on the government for a single rupee. Almost all our students are from BPL families, and we take care of their boarding, food and clothing.”  Mr Zaman also clarified that there was more to madrasas than religious education.

Two years ago, the government had disbanded the madrasa education and Sanskrit boards to bring all madrasas under Secondary Board of Education, Assam, and the Sanskrit tols under the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University in Nalbari. This was apparently done to bring modern education and teaching methods to these traditional institutions.

The website of the erstwhile state madrassa education board defines “madrassa” as an Arabic word for “an educational institution or school imparting education to all, irrespective of religion, caste, creed and gender”.

Tags: himanta biswa sarma

Latest From India

Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa

Stormy budget session awaits Yediyurappa

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

Dilip Ghosh ridicules anti-CAA protests

BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Ambedkar statue ‘purified’ after Giriraj Singh garlands it

Khajuraho MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma

RSS man to head BJP unit in MP

MOST POPULAR

1

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

2

Rein Games is one gaming platform you have to check out to earn real money

3

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

4

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

5

STM Wireless PowerBank review: So good, it sucks!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham