Sunday, Feb 16, 2020 | Last Update : 04:33 AM IST

India, All India

Nath-Scindia fight comes out in open

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Feb 16, 2020, 3:20 am IST
Updated : Feb 16, 2020, 3:20 am IST

Earlier, Mr Scindia took potshots at the chief minister over alleged unfulfilled manifesto promises.

AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo: AFP)
 AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo: AFP)

Bhopal: Differences between Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday reached a flashpoint with former pooh-poohing the latter’s threat to hit the road against his government over unfulfilled manifesto promises.

A visibly upset Mr Nath reacted sharply to Mr Scindia’s threat, saying, “To utar jayen (let him hit the roads).”

He was talking to reporters in Delhi after attending Congress coordination committee meeting convened at his official residence.

Sources said Mr Scindia left the meeting in a huff following a reported tiff with Mr Nath over the issue of unfulfilled manifesto promises, leaving the latter fuming.

AICC general secretary in-charge of MP Deepak Babaria, who attended the meeting, tried to downplay the incident saying that Mr Scinda walked out of the meeting owing to his pressing engagements.

Earlier, Mr Scindia took potshots at the chief minister over alleged unfulfilled manifesto promises.

“I will not hesitate to hit the roads against the state government if it fails to fulfil the manifesto promises,” he had said while regretting non-fulfilment of key manifesto promises, including regularisation of ad hoc lecturers of government colleges in the state. Responding to Mr Scindia’s threat, Mr Nath said, “My government has been chosen for five years, not for five days.”

There have been differences between Mr Scindia and Mr Nath since the latter was chosen to become the Madhya Pradesh chief minister after Congress returned to power in the state in the 2018 assembly elections. Mr Scindia’s bid to become the president of the MP unit of Congress has also been foiled so far.

Tags: kamal nath, jyotiraditya scindia

Latest From India

Himanta Biswa Sarma

No govt funds for Assam madrasas

Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa

Stormy budget session awaits Yediyurappa

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

Dilip Ghosh ridicules anti-CAA protests

BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Ambedkar statue ‘purified’ after Giriraj Singh garlands it

MOST POPULAR

1

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

2

Rein Games is one gaming platform you have to check out to earn real money

3

Millionaire bids whopping USD 360,000 for rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype

4

Review: Kal, Imtiaz Ali’s films were irritating. Aaj, they are insufferable

5

STM Wireless PowerBank review: So good, it sucks!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham