UN to take Kulbhushan Jadhav's case amid tensions with Pak over Pulwama

New Delhi: Amid the escalating tension between India and Pakistan following the ghastly Pulwama terror attack, India on Monday to ask the United Nation’s top court to order Pakistan to take Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, off death row.

Former India Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death by Pakistan in a Field General Court Martial on April 10, 2017 after three-and-a-half months of trial.

He has been accused of espionage and working for the India’s external intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).

Challenging the execution, India moved to Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ). In May 2017, a 10-member bench of the ICJ restrained Jadhav's execution till adjudication of the case.

Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from Balochistan on March 3, 2016 after he allegedly 'entered from Iran'.

However, India maintains it claim that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests.

On Monday, India's lawyers will present their side of argument in front of the top UN court. India is asking International Court of Justice to order Islamabad to annul the death sentence given by the military court of Pakistan.

In the case, India has also highlighted Islamabad's repeated violation of the Vienna Convention by failing to provide him with consular access and by breaking the international human rights law.

Hague-based International Court of Justice was set up after World War II to resolve international disputes.