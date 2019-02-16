Saturday, Feb 16, 2019 | Last Update : 06:34 AM IST

India, All India

Rahul to return land to C’garh tribals during campaign visit

THE ASIAN AGE. | ANIMESH SINGH
Published : Feb 16, 2019, 1:40 am IST
Updated : Feb 16, 2019, 5:00 am IST

Party sources informed that Rahul Gandhi would address tribals and farmers on the occasion.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)
 Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

New Delhi: In what could be termed as a major tribal outreach just weeks before the Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi would be visiting Bastar on February 16 to hand over 1,765 hectares of land to farmers. These had been acquired around 10 years ago to set up a Rs 19,500 crore steel plant in Lohandiguda by the erstwhile BJP government led by Raman Singh.

According to party sources, Mr Gandhi would personally hand over “pattas” of land to the tribals from whom it had been acquired for the proposed steel plant, which was to be set up by Tata Steel.

The visit, they added, would send out a message to tribals, who constitute around 32 per cent of Chhattisgarh’s population, that Congress has its ear to the ground and is sensitive to their concerns.

With the Congress president personally handing over the land ‘pattas’ to tribals, sources noted that this would not only bolster Mr Gandhi’s pro-poor image, but also give a leg-up to the confidence shown by the people of the state in the party, which late last year had stormed back to power there after 15 years by routing the BJP.

Party sources informed that Mr Gandhi would address tribals and farmers on the occasion. With his visit coming close on the heels of the impending Lok Sabha elections, it would drive home the point that while Congress is not anti-development, it should not happen at the cost of the interest of the poor.

The proposed steel plant, which was to be set up by Tata Steel, could not materialise due to widespread agitations by farmers. In 2016, the company had withdrawn from the project.

In December 2018, when Congress came to power in Chhattisgarh, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had ordered return of the land to farmers.

In its poll manifesto for the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections held in November 2018, Congress had promised that land for any project, which fails to take off within five years of acquisition of land, would be returned to the original owners.

Tags: rahul gandhi, raman singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Supreme Court (Photo: PTI/File)

Supreme Court rejects plea seeking bypoll in Tamil Nadu

Robert Vadra (Photo: File)

ED attaches Rs 4.62 cr assets of Vadra-linked company

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo: PTI)

CJI blames lawyers for holdup in Rafale cases

The Hindus have right to perform puja, arti, bhog and other rituals at the places of worship in the temple, ashram, dharmshalas situated near the disputed structure. (Photo: File)

5-judge SC bench to hear Ayodhya land return plea

MOST POPULAR

1

Pak backer in UK Parliament had sex with women who sought help

2

Finance ministry to tax Google, Facebook for ads

3

Samsung takes advantage of Huawei’s troubles, bets big on network gear

4

Air India resumes flights to Iraq after 30 years

5

Now get water from ATM machines

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham