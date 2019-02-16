Saturday, Feb 16, 2019 | Last Update : 01:40 PM IST

India, All India

We stand with govt to end terror: Congress's Azad after all party meet

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 16, 2019, 1:25 pm IST
Updated : Feb 16, 2019, 1:28 pm IST

Azad said, 'We stand with govt for unity and security of nation and security forces. Be it Kashmir or any part of the nation.'

Azad said that there are many disagreements with the government, but for the sake of our country, security of all, we will stand with the government to end terror. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Azad said that there are many disagreements with the government, but for the sake of our country, security of all, we will stand with the government to end terror. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: An all-party meeting, called by Modi government concluded on Saturday about the Pulwama terror attack and security situation in Kashmir.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Congress’s Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “We stand with the government for unity and security of the nation and security forces. Be it Kashmir or any other part of the nation, Congress party gives its full support to the government in the fight against terrorism.”

“As per our knowledge barring wars, this is the first time that such a large number of personnel have died since 1947. All parties and countrymen, from all religions and regions are mourning. At a time like this, our party has decided that we are with the security forces and the local police in J&K,” Azad added.

Azad said that there are many disagreements with the government, but for the sake of our country, security of all, we will stand with the government to end terror.

Photo: ANI | TwitterPhoto: ANI | Twitter

The resolution passed at the all-party meeting stated that India condemns terrorism in all forms and the support being given to it from across the border.

The meeting was convened by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who was in Kashmir on Friday to take stock of the situation. It was attended by Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Jyotiraditya Scindia of the Congress, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O'Brien of the TMC, Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena, Jithendra Reddy of the TRS, D Raja of the CPI, Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference, Ram Vilas Paswan of the LJP among others.

Tags: rajnath singh, all party meet, gulam nabi azad, pulwama attacks, kashmir terror attacks, crpf jawans
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

In May 2017, a 10-member bench of the ICJ restrained Jadhav's execution till adjudication of the case. (Photo: File)

UN to take Kulbhushan Jadhav's case amid tensions with Pak over Pulwama

Chautala had sought permission from a Delhi court for a three-day visit to Lahore from February 16 to 18 for attending the marriage of a family friend. (Flie Photo)

Pulwama attack: Abhay Singh Chautala cancels scheduled visit to Pakistan

One suspect has been detained for questioning in connection with the incident. (Photo: Representational)

BJP leader's daughter kidnapped at gunpoint in West Bengal

The fake currency that was siezed by Hyderabad police on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

Fake currency notes worth Rs 3.98 lakh seized, 2 held in Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple, Google urged to drop woman tracking app

2

'I can still drive a truck to help our soldiers' says Anna Hazare

3

'Japan PM nominated me for Nobel Peace Prize' claims Donald Trump

4

Pak backer in UK Parliament had sex with women who sought help

5

Finance ministry to tax Google, Facebook for ads

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham