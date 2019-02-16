We stand with govt to end terror: Congress's Azad after all party meet

Azad said, 'We stand with govt for unity and security of nation and security forces. Be it Kashmir or any part of the nation.'

Azad said that there are many disagreements with the government, but for the sake of our country, security of all, we will stand with the government to end terror. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: An all-party meeting, called by Modi government concluded on Saturday about the Pulwama terror attack and security situation in Kashmir.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Congress’s Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “We stand with the government for unity and security of the nation and security forces. Be it Kashmir or any other part of the nation, Congress party gives its full support to the government in the fight against terrorism.”

“As per our knowledge barring wars, this is the first time that such a large number of personnel have died since 1947. All parties and countrymen, from all religions and regions are mourning. At a time like this, our party has decided that we are with the security forces and the local police in J&K,” Azad added.

Azad said that there are many disagreements with the government, but for the sake of our country, security of all, we will stand with the government to end terror.

Photo: ANI | Twitter

The resolution passed at the all-party meeting stated that India condemns terrorism in all forms and the support being given to it from across the border.

The meeting was convened by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who was in Kashmir on Friday to take stock of the situation. It was attended by Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Jyotiraditya Scindia of the Congress, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O'Brien of the TMC, Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena, Jithendra Reddy of the TRS, D Raja of the CPI, Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference, Ram Vilas Paswan of the LJP among others.