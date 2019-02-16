India will win war against terror, says Rajnath Singh

Union home minister Rajnath Singh shoulders the coffin of a slain CRPF jawan in Budgam on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Union home minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday the country will not forget the supreme sacrifice of the 49 CRPF jawans who were killed in a suicide attack by a Jaish-e-Muhammad militant at Lethapora near Srinagar a day earlier and that it will win its battle against terrorism.

“The nation will not forget the supreme sacrifice of our brave CRPF jawans. I have paid my last respects to the martyrs of Pulwama. The sacrifice will not go in vain,” he said at a press conference here. He said that the Centre has requested the concerned authorities to help the families of the slain CRPF men as much as they can.

Mr Singh also said, “We are happy that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are with us in our fight. Although there are some people and organisations who are hand in glove with Pakistan militant groups, the country will win its battle against terrorism”. Without mentioning anyone by name but in an obvious reference to separatist Hurriyat Conference leaders, he said, “I have asked officers to review the security of those people who take money from Pakistan.” Mr Singh also said that in view of the suicide attack on the CRPF, it has been decided that civilian traffic would be stopped during the movement of the convoys of the Army and other security forces along the Srinagar-Jammu highway and other major roads in the Valley.

“In the wake of suicide attack on CRPF convoy yesterday, it has been decided that the civilian movement will be stopped for some time when a large convoy of security forces passes through an area,” he said. He added that the civilians will face a little difficulty because of the restriction. “We apologise for it,” he said.

During his brief visit of Srinagar, the Home Minister held an emergency meeting with the officials of various security forces combating a nearly three decade old militancy in Jammu and Kashmir and those of the State administration to review the law and order situation particularly in restive Valley in the backdrop of Thursday’s attack. Several quick but important decisions were taken with regard to the counterinsurgency operations and safety of security forces and their families, said a senior official. He, however, refused to divulge the details.