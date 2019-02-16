Frustrated Pak may do something more violent: J&K Gov

He had said, “Visibly it seems to be guided from across the border as Jaish-e-Muhammad has claimed the responsibility”.

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday again lashed out at Pakistan, accusing it of harbouring militants responsible for acts of violence in the state.

Reacting to Pakistan’s denying any involvement in Thursday’s suicide attack at a CRPF convoy near Srinagar and its saying the incident was a matter of “grave concern” and that it had been condemning “heightened acts of violence in the (Kashmir) Valley”, Mr. Malik said, “Pakistan is talking nonsense. The terrorists are holding open rallies in Pakistan, saying we will do something and openly threatening India.”

He added, “Pakistan is frustrated. After the successful (urban bodies and panchayat) elections (in Jammu and Kashmir) it could not recruit new militants.”

He reiterated that he has asked all the security forces commanders to enhance surveillance on every front and directed the district and divisional civil and police administration to immediately review the security management of all important installations and establishments.

On Thursday, the Governor had said that it seems the suicide attack on the CRPF convoy at Lethapora in southern Pulwama district was guided from across the border in Pakistan. He had said, “Visibly it seems to be guided from across the border as Jaish-e-Muhammad has claimed the responsibility”.