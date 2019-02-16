Saturday, Feb 16, 2019 | Last Update : 08:05 PM IST

Pulwama attack: China makes no mention of Pak in condolence message

Chinese Foreign Minister sent condolence message on terrorism as common enemy of mankind.

Wang Yi's message to Swaraj said, 'countries in the region should enhance cooperation, jointly address the threat of terrorism and maintain regional peace and security'. (Photo: PTI | File)
New Delhi: More than 48 countries condemned and extended support to India over Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF men. Among other countries, China too expressed "deep sympathies" but did not make mention of Pakistan.

The condolence message by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to his counterpart Sushma Swaraj stressed on terrorism as a common enemy of mankind and that the "Chinese side resolutely opposes and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism".

The statement nowhere makes reference to Pakistan, despite the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed taking the responsibility of the terror attack. 

"Countries in the region should enhance cooperation, jointly address the threat of terrorism and maintain regional peace and security," Wang Yi's message to Swaraj said.

India has said it had "incontrovertible evidence" of Pakistan's involvement in the Pulwama attack. The Pakistan government, however, has denied involvement, calling the attack a matter of "grave concern."

In the wake of Pulwama attack, the centre has already decided to remove "Most Favoured Nation" privilege given to Pakistan. Centre also made emphasis on isolating Pakistan globally.

India had also appealed to members of the international community to back the naming of Jaish chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist in a clear reference to China which has been blocking all efforts to ban Azhar at the United Nations.

Though countries like the US, the UK, Russia, and France have asserted that they stand with India in combating terrorism, China still refuses to change its stand on Masood Azhar.

On Thursday afternoon, a suicide bomber detonated a car-load of explosives next to a large convoy of 78 CRPF buses with over 2,500 personnel traveling on the highway from Jammu to Srinagar.

At Pulwama, the car with 60 kg of explosives blew up, killing 40 personnel reporting to duty after leave.

