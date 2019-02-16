Army officer killed, soldier injured while defusing IED in J&K's Rajouri

The explosive had been planted by intruders from Pakistan along the Line of Control.

Saturday’s incident comes just 48 hours after more than 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the worst terror attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. (Representational Image)

Jammu: A Major-rank Army officer was killed and a soldier suffered injuries on Saturday while defusing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri.

The IED was apparently planted by "enemy forces within Indian territory" in Naushera sector and set off when an Army officer, along with his men, was patrolling the area.

The officer is from the Corps of Engineers.

Saturday’s incident comes just 48 hours after more than 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the worst terror attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

This was the second IED attack along the LoC in the same sector since January. On January 11, two Army personnel, including a major, were killed in Naushera sector of Rajouri.