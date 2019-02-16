Saturday, Feb 16, 2019 | Last Update : 06:03 PM IST

India, All India

Army officer killed, soldier injured while defusing IED in J&K's Rajouri

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 16, 2019, 5:47 pm IST
Updated : Feb 16, 2019, 5:57 pm IST

The explosive had been planted by intruders from Pakistan along the Line of Control.

Saturday’s incident comes just 48 hours after more than 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the worst terror attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. (Representational Image)
 Saturday’s incident comes just 48 hours after more than 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the worst terror attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. (Representational Image)

Jammu: A Major-rank Army officer was killed and a soldier suffered injuries on Saturday while defusing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri.

The IED was apparently planted by "enemy forces within Indian territory" in Naushera sector and set off when an Army officer, along with his men, was patrolling the area.

The officer is from the Corps of Engineers.

Saturday’s incident comes just 48 hours after more than 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the worst terror attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

This was the second IED attack along the LoC in the same sector since January. On January 11, two Army personnel, including a major, were killed in Naushera sector of Rajouri.

Tags: ied, army officer, line of control, crpf jawans, kashmir terror attacks, pulwama attack
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Although the law mandates proper headgear for bikers in Delhi, it is common to see youngsters zip past either without a helmet. (Photo:Youtube)

Why this Delhi traffic cop shows riders who break rules a mirror?

'Pakistan might take unilateral measures against India or revoke concessions under the South Asia preferential trade agreement (Sapta) and might take up the issue in the Geneva-based World Trade Organisation,' Dawn quoted Razak Dawood. (Photo: ANI)

Will check 'all options available' on India revoking MFN status: Pak

The court had permitted Michel to meet his lawyer Rosemary Patrizi. Photo: ANI)

VVIP chopper case: Delhi court dismisses Christian Michel's bail plea

Gandhi was speaking at a convention of tribals here in Chhattisgarh. (Photo: ANI |Twitter)

Crores for Ambani, Mallya, but Rs 3.50 a day to farmers: Rahul slams Centre

MOST POPULAR

1

Why this Delhi traffic cop shows riders who break rules a mirror?

2

Pak punishes students for dancing, waving Indian flag

3

Apple, Google urged to drop woman tracking app

4

'I can still drive a truck to help our soldiers' says Anna Hazare

5

'Japan PM nominated me for Nobel Peace Prize' claims Donald Trump

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham