Saturday, Feb 16, 2019

Amid anger and tears, thousands gather to pay tributes to CRPF jawans

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 16, 2019, 11:43 am IST
At homes of 40 jawans who died in attack on Thursday, people lined up to pay their last respects with flowers and national flags.

PM Modi on Friday warned that those responsible for the attack had made a 'big mistake' and would pay a 'very heavy price'. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: The bodies of the soldiers killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, which were brought to Delhi on Friday evening, have started reaching their respective hometowns.

At the homes of the 40 jawans who died in the attack on Thursday, people lined up to pay their last respects with flowers and national flags.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, the body of Ajit Kumar Azad was received by his family at around 7 am. The 35-year-old is survived by two daughters and a wife. The funeral will take place at Ganga ghat with full state honours.

Photo: ANIPhoto: ANI

In Varanasi, people gathered to pay tribute to Ramesh Yadav, whose body was brought to his native village Tofapur around 8:30 am.

The mortal remains of CRPF personnel Rohitash Lamba was brought to his home in Govindpura in Jaipur around 8:40 am. People from the city were united with the soldier’s family.

Photo: ANIPhoto: ANI

At Tirva Kannauj, thousands of people paid rich tributes to jawan Pradeep Kumar, whose body reached his home town around 9am today.

In Agra’s Kehrai village, the anger was visible as 48-year-old Kaushal Kumar Rawat’s body reached home and the villagers gathered together and raised anti-Pakistan slogans. Rawat’s cremation will be held at a location near his paternal house.

In Punjab’s Moga, the body of Jaimal Singh, who was driving the CRPF bus when it was blown up in the suicide bombing, has reached home. His cremation is scheduled to take place in the afternoon.

Photo: ANIPhoto: ANI

Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, other political leaders and Chiefs of Indian security forces paid their tributes to all 40 brave hearts at the Palam Airport on Friday.

Shock, grief and outrage have engulfed the country after the deadly attack on Thursday in which a terrorist rammed buses in a security convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway with a car carrying 60 kg of explosives.

PM Modi on Friday warned that those responsible for the attack had made a “big mistake” and would pay a “very heavy price”. PM Modi said security forces had been given a free hand to act against terror.

