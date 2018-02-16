Supreme Court verdict over appeals on Cauvery water today

The court is expected to frame a scheme and mechanism for implementation of the water sharing arrangement.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on Friday on a batch of appeals relating to the three-decade-old Cauvery water dispute among Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justices Dipak Misra and Justices Amitav Roy and D.Y. Chandrachud had reserved judgment on September 20, 2017 on appeals against the Cauvery Disputes Tribunal’s final award of February 2007 on allocation of water for Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala and Union Territory of Puducherry.

Out of 740 tmcft of water available in the Cauvery basin, the tribunal directed Karnataka to release 192 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu, and 270 tmcft to Karnataka; 30 tmcft to Kerala and seven tmcft to Puducherry and 192 tmcft to Tamil Nadu.

The court is expected to frame a scheme and mechanism for implementation of the water sharing arrangement.