The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 16, 2018 | Last Update : 11:52 AM IST

India, All India

India investment in rupees may boost Iranian economy

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 16, 2018, 5:08 am IST
Updated : Feb 16, 2018, 5:09 am IST

The Indian move will hugely help the Iranian economy as it will draw in more Indian investment into Iran.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (centre) meets Muslims leaders and scholars in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (centre) meets Muslims leaders and scholars in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: With Iranian President Hassan Rouhani beginning his visit to India from Hyderabad on Thursday, Indian government sources have said that New Delhi has recently allowed investment in Indian rupees in Iran. Currently, India allows this facility only in Nepal and Bhutan.

Sources said this will not violate US sanctions on Iran since the transaction will not be in US dollars. The Indian move will hugely help the Iranian economy as it will draw in more Indian investment into Iran. If an Indian businessman wants to invest a certain amount in rupees, he can deposit the money in rupees in the bonafide concerned Iranian account in one of the Indian banks and the equivalent amount of Iranian Rials will then be deposited in the venture in Iran, sources said.

But it is President Rouhani’s expected address of the congregation at the famous Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad on Friday that is seen as a strong push by India for stronger ties with Iran, a country described by Government sources as the “leader in the Shia (Muslim) world”. This will no doubt bring back memories of another visiting Iranian President Hashemi Rafsanjani who had addressed a congregation at Lucknow’s Bara Imambara  in the mid 1990s. Sources said the Iranian President wanted to pray at the Makkah Masjid and had visited Hyderabad before becoming President. The Iranian President is expected to visit either the Salar Jung Museum, Golconda fort or Qutab Shahi tomb too in Hyderabad apart from the Makkah Masjid.

India is also playing a major role in the operationalisation of the Chabahar port in Iran. Government sources said the Chabahar port has already been operationalised and is expected to reach full capacity in the coming months. The Chabahar port in Iran is expected to end Afghanistan’s dependence on Pakistan for transit of goods. Chabahar will also offer stiff competition to the port of Gwadar in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province which is being developed with Chinese help.  

India, Afghanistan and Iran have been engaged in trilateral cooperation on Chabahar which will lead to establishment of an “International transport and transit corridor between India, Afghanistan and Iran”. Sources said connectivity will be one of the major issues to be discussed between Mr Rouhani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday during delegation-level talks. Significantly, the United States had earlier said it had no objection to India’s initiative to operationalise the Chabahar port.

It is however unclear whether the Jadhav issue will be discussed between the two countries during the visit. The situation in Afghanistan is however expected to be another major issue that will be discussed between the two leaders.    

Tags: hassan rouhani, chabahar port, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Amy Schumer secretly weds beau Chris Fischer, see pictures

2

Don't sound American: TV hosts make 'Islamophobic' remarks at Muslim blogger

3

Ex-Canada PM under fire for saying sleeveless ‘demeaning’ attire for women on TV

4

India’s 1st radio festival to be held in Delhi

5

C’garh: Bhalupani village gets electricity for first time, district admin installed solar panels

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham