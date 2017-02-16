The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 16, 2017 | Last Update : 01:32 PM IST

India, All India

With Akash missile sale, India is likely to provoke China

REUTERS
Published : Feb 16, 2017, 1:06 pm IST
Updated : Feb 16, 2017, 1:13 pm IST

India has been helping the Vietnamese military with training and patrol vessels.

New Delhi is currently talking to a number of countries for sales of its surface-to-air Akash missiles. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)
 New Delhi is currently talking to a number of countries for sales of its surface-to-air Akash missiles. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)

Bengaluru: India is in talks to sell short range surface-to-air missiles to Vietnam, the head of the defence research agency said on Wednesday, in what would be its first transfer of such weapons to the Southeast Asian country.

India has been helping the Vietnamese military with training and patrol vessels, but a further deepening of ties with missile sales could draw criticism from China that has been locked in a territorial dispute with Hanoi in the South China Sea.

New Delhi is currently talking to a number of countries for sales of its surface-to-air Akash missiles, said S. Christopher, chairman of state-run Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The move is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push to establish India as an arms exporter.

"We are talking to countries, one of them is none other than Vietnam," he told a news conference on the sidelines of an air show where the DRDO is showcasing its missile programmes and other key projects, including a home-grown light combat fighter.

Christopher did not provide any details of how many Akash missile batteries the government planned to supply Vietnam.

Vietnam is in the midst of a quiet military buildup that analysts say is designed as a deterrent, to secure its 200 nautical mile Exclusive Economic Zone as China grows more assertive in staking its claims in the South China Sea.

Experts say Vietnam is in the market for fighter jets and more advanced missile systems, in addition to the kilo-class submarines it has bought from Russia.

India, whose long-running border dispute with China remains unresolved, has in the past considered the sale of its Brahmos supersonic missile with a range of 290 kms to Vietnam and has been steadily helping Hanoi beef up its defences.

Last year, PM Modi announced a $500 million credit line to Vietnam to buy defence equipment, on top of a $100 million given previously to help it buy patrol boats. The two sides have also agreed for training of Vietnamese air force pilots to operate Su-30 Russian fighter planes.

Tags: akash missile, surface-to-air missiles, akash missile sale

MOST POPULAR

1

NASA invites public to search for new nearby worlds

2

'American Horror Story' to deal with Presidential election

3

Black hole discovered fuelling star formation

4

Shruti Haasan gets snapped with her rumoured boyfriend in Mumbai

5

No more extravagant wedding, bill in LS seeks cap on guests

more

Editors' Picks

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham