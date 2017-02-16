Uttar Pradesh has become synonymous with gangrapes, murders: Modi

He also assured the voters that the farm loans would be waived off if the BJP was elected.

Hardoi: Claiming that the country has moved forward while Uttar Pradesh has been left behind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the situation in UP was due to the failure of state government.

“Uttar Pradesh has become notorious for maximum number of gangrapes in the country. It has also become infamous for the highest murder rate in the country. The deeds of the SP speak for itself,” he said.

Claiming that the country can progress only if UP develops, Modi added, “I realise the problems of the poor as I have lived through poverty. I have taken the responsibility of bringing change in their lives.”

Citing exit polls, Modi said that BJP would definitely form the government in the state, and also promised that the BJP government would waive off farm loans in the first cabinet meeting after BJP government is formed.

The Prime Minister also took potshots at incumbent Ahilesh Yadav's government, alleging that police stations in Uttar Pradesh have become Samajwadi Party's office and vowed to eradicate 'gundaraj' if the BJP comes to power.

"Can any political party's office be at police stations? The police take permission from the Samajwadi Party workers to lodge a case. Police stations have become the Samajwadi Party's offices. The highest number of political murders are perpetrated in UP. Law and order has completely collapsed in the state. There should be no discrimination in the deliverance of justice," he said while addressing a BJP rally in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh.

Vowing not to ditch the people of the state, the Prime Minister said that he had chosen Uttar Pradesh as his land of vocation despite being born in Gujarat, thereby drawing a parallel with Lord Krishna who was born in Uttar Pradesh but made Gujarat his 'karma bhoomi'.

"Krishna was born in Uttar Pradesh but made Gujarat his karma bhoomi. I was born in Gujarat but Uttar Pradesh has adopted me. It is a privilege for me. Uttar Pradesh is like 'mai-baap'. I am not a son who would ditch his mai-baap. I will always care about Uttar Pradesh," he said.

The third phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls would take place on February 19 and the results of the seven-phase elections would be announced on March 11.