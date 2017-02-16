Poachers kill rhino in Kaziranga National Park with AK-47

The documentary said forest guards have been given power to shoot and kill poachers to protect rhinos.

An Indian one horn Rhino cross a road inside the Kaziranga National Park , Assam. (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: Poachers on Wednesday killed an adult rhino in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and escaped with its horn.

Park authorities said the poachers killed the endangered animal with an AK-47 rifle near Tunikati camp in Burapahar range at the national park.

They said forest guards rushed to the spot on hearing gunshots, but the poachers escaped before they reached the place.

The guards found the carcass and empty AK-47 cartridges at the spot. The park authorities alerted the police, following which it launched a combing operation at nearby areas.





In another development, the National Tiger Conservation Authority “blacklisted” a journalist of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for making a documentary showing Assam’s allegedly “ruthless” anti-poaching strategy at Kaziranga National Park.

The documentary said forest guards have been given power to shoot and kill poachers to protect rhinos.