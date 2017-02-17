The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Feb 16, 2017 | Last Update : 10:38 PM IST

India, All India

Hafiz Saeed an international terrorist, should be brought to justice: MEA

ANI
Published : Feb 16, 2017, 9:12 pm IST
Updated : Feb 16, 2017, 9:11 pm IST

Jamat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: India on Thursday said that Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed was an internationally proscribed terrorist and needed to be brought to justice soon.

"Our view on Hafiz Saeed is very well-known. He is an internationally proscribed terrorist who is engaged in numerous terror acts of terrorism not just at India but also at India's neighbour," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Vikas Swarup said while addressing media here.

Swarup further said that the JuD chief should be brought to justice as soon as possible.

Earlier on February 3, Pakistan's Interior Ministry has included the names of Hafiz Saeed and 37 others, who are affiliated with JuD or Lashkar-e-Taiba, in the Exit Control List (ECL).

The Ministry has sent letters to all the provincial governments and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The move, which bars the 38 individuals from leaving Pakistan , comes days after authorities placed Saeed under house arrest along with four others namely Abdullah Ubaid, Zafar Iqbal, Abdur Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Niaz.

The JuD has already been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the United States in June 2014.

The JuD chief also carries a reward of USD 10 million announced by the US for his role in terror activities.

