SC tells Google, Microsoft to block ads on sex determination

The SC ordered all companies to immediately constitute expert bodies to identify and block keywords indicative of sex determination.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up tech giants like Google, Yahoo and Microsoft for not adhering to Indian laws by permitting online advertisements for sex determination tests prohibited in India.

The apex court ordered all companies to immediately constitute in-house expert bodies to identify and block keywords indicative of sex determination.

An apex court bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra observed that tech giants Google India, Yahoo India and Microsoft India were dishonouring Indian law by allowing online advertisements on sex determination tests, to which the companies responded and stated that they were complying with all laws.

"Google India, Yahoo India, and Microsoft India need to be more responsive. Earlier also, there were several examples of foreign jurisdictions banning similar content, so why not in India? They have not shown a proper attitude, by claiming that even content on illegal issues such as murder, rape cannot be blocked," the apex court bench said.

The Centre has been directed to set up a nodal agency within a week to keep watch on these internet giants and take appropriate steps for removing offensive advertisements.

The Supreme Court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in 2008 by one Sabu Mathew George, complaining that a number of foreign websites are soliciting couples to undergo sex determination tests banned under the Indian laws.

The matter will be next heard on April 11.