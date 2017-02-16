Bihar: 6 killed, several injured as auto overturns in Katihar

According to reports, the mishap took place when a bus carrying a family was on its way back after conducting mundan ceremony.

Katihar: In a tragic incident, as many as six persons of a family were killed and ten others sustained injuries when an auto rickshaw carrying them overturned in Bihar's Katihar city early on Thursday morning.

The incident took place near Gwal Toli mandir located at Kursela Thane.

According to reports, the mishap took place when a bus carrying a family was on its way back from Devghar mandir after conducting mundan ceremony.

After receiving information, the police immediately rushed to the spot.

The victims were admitted to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

Further details are awaited.