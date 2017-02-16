2005 Delhi serial blasts: Accused Tariq Dar gets 10 years in jail

Accused Mohammed Rafiq Shah and Mohammed Hussain Fazili were acquitted of all charges.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday pronounced its judgment in 2005 serial blasts case that claimed 60 lives and injured about 100 people and sentenced Tariq Ahmed Dar to ten years in jail.

The other two accused, Accused Mohammed Rafiq Shah and Mohammed Hussain were Fazili acquitted of all charges.

The court, in 2008, had framed charges against Dar, the alleged mastermind and the other two for waging war against Delhi, conspiring, collecting arms, murder and attempt to murder.

The Delhi Police chargesheeted Dar, mentioning his call details that allegedly proved he was in touch with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives.

The police have registered three separate First Information Reports ( FIRs) in three separate incidents that took place in Sarojini Nagar, Kalkaji and Paharganj.

Investigators believe the Kashmir separatist/Islamic terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba was behind the attacks.