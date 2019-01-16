The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 16, 2019 | Last Update : 09:21 AM IST

India, All India

Tej Pratap Yadav hits backs Ram Vilas Paswan over 'angootha chhap' jibe

PTI
Published : Jan 16, 2019, 9:16 am IST
Updated : Jan 16, 2019, 9:16 am IST

Yadav shared cartoon showing Paswan as mythical demon being slain by his mother Rabri Devi shown as Goddess Durga riding lion.

Members of Lalu Yadav's family had, so far, refrained from commenting on Paswan's remark against the former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, who is at present the leader of the opposition in the state legislative council. (Photo; File)
 Members of Lalu Yadav's family had, so far, refrained from commenting on Paswan's remark against the former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, who is at present the leader of the opposition in the state legislative council. (Photo; File)

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday hit back at Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan for his veiled attack on his mother Rabri Devi, by posting a cartoon on Twitter.

At a press conference in Patna last week, Paswan had criticized the RJD for its opposition to the upper castes quota. He alleged that the party founded by Lalu Yadav believed merely raising slogans and making ''angootha chhap'' (illiterate person) the Chief Minister.

Although Paswan did not take Rabri Devi's name, his remark was inferred as a veiled attack on the former Bihar Chief Minister.

Incidentally, Paswan was an RJD ally before he joined the BJP-led NDA ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Yadav shared a cartoon on his Twitter handle showing Paswan as mythical demon being slain by his mother Rabri Devi shown as Goddess Durga riding a lion.

"A woman gives birth, motherly affection and also forgives mistakes. But history is witness that those insulting a woman, even big demons like Ravana and Duryodhana, were vanquished. What is to say of these opportunistic politicians," Yadav tweeted in Hindi, captioning the cartoon.

Notably, Paswan's comments had drawn flak from his own daughter Asha who had said that she felt hurt by the remarks as her own mother was illiterate.

RJD leader Asha, who is Paswan's daughter from his first marriage, had also staged a protest demanding that the Lok Janshakti Party chief apologize for the remarks.

Members of Lalu Yadav's family had, so far, refrained from commenting on Paswan's remark against the former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, who is at present the leader of the opposition in the state legislative council.

Tags: rjd, tej pratap yadav, ram vilas paswan, rabri devi
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Honor 10 Lite review: Premium features in a lite package

2

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

3

Earth’s shifting north magnetic pole: Unprecedented navigation fixes forced

4

iPhone prices slashed, heavy discounts offered

5

Apple to launch three iPhones with new camera features in 2019

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham