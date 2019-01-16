The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 16, 2019 | Last Update : 02:40 AM IST

India, All India

SC on Rath Yatra: Fear of violence is not unfounded

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 16, 2019, 1:44 am IST
Updated : Jan 16, 2019, 1:44 am IST

Tells BJP to give revised schedule to Bengal govt.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: Asian Age)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: Asian Age)

New Delhi: The BJP’s grand plan to hold a rath yatra in Trinamul Congress-ruled West Bengal received a jolt with the Supreme Court on Tuesday asking the saffron party’s state unit to submit a revised schedule of its proposed yatra with the authorities, and seek necessary approvals. The West Bengal unit of the BJP had approached the Supreme Court seeking permission for the rallies and public meetings, which would cover all 42 parliamentary constituencies in the state ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the BJP’s West Bengal unit to submit a revised schedule of its proposed rath yatra with the state authorities and seek the necessary approvals. The court also asked the state government to allow the proposed public meetings and rallies of the BJP under its “Ganatantra Bachao Yatra”.

The bench, which also comprised Justices L.N. Rao and S.K. Kaul, asked the state government to consider the revised schedule of the BJP for the rathyatra keeping in mind the fundamental right of speech and expression guaranteed under the Constitution.

The bench said the apprehension of the state government of a possible law and order situation cannot be called “unfounded” and the BJP would have to take all possible steps to address this fear in a reasonable manner. The court had earlier sought the state government’s response on the BJP’s plea seeking permission to take out the rathyatra in the state.

“It is for the state government to maintain law and order in the state and the apprehensions expressed in the order will have to be addressed by the petitioner in a reasonable manner,” said the bench.

The BJP’s West Bengal unit had challenged the December 21 order of a division bench of the Calcutta high court which had set aside the order of a single-judge bench allowing the yatra. It had also asked the BJP state unit to give a revised plan for its “save democracy rally” for consideration by the state government.

Sources said the BJP could curtail its earlier 40-day programme to a 20-day one, and the fresh yatras could start from Baharampur in Murshidabad district, Diamond Harbour in South 24-Parganas, Medinipur and the Lok Sabha constituency of Kolkata North. This decision, the sources said, was taken in view of the coming school board examinations and the general election.

Under the earlier schedule, the rallies were supposed to be flagged off by BJP president Amit Shah from Cooch Behar district on December 7, Kakdwip in South 24-Parganas on December 9 and from Tarapith temple in Birbhum on December 14.

Tags: rath yatra, supreme court, ganatantra bachao yatra

MOST POPULAR

1

Honor 10 Lite review: Premium features in a lite package

2

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

3

Earth’s shifting north magnetic pole: Unprecedented navigation fixes forced

4

iPhone prices slashed, heavy discounts offered

5

Apple to launch three iPhones with new camera features in 2019

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham