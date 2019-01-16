The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 16, 2019 | Last Update : 11:32 AM IST

India, All India

PMO cut us from list, wasn't allowed to enter temple with PM Modi: Tharoor

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 16, 2019, 11:08 am IST
Updated : Jan 16, 2019, 11:08 am IST

Incident came to light after Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter and accused PMO of not letting him enter the temple on Tuesday.

Modi, who was accompanied by Governor Justice P Sathasivam entered sprawling shrine through the eastern entrance and spent about 20 minutes there. (Photo: PIB_India | Twitter)
 Modi, who was accompanied by Governor Justice P Sathasivam entered sprawling shrine through the eastern entrance and spent about 20 minutes there. (Photo: PIB_India | Twitter)

New Delhi: The Prime Minister’s Office had allegedly cancelled names of Kerala local leaders from the list of people allowed inside Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple during PM Modi’s visit.

This incident came to light after the Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter and accused the PMO of not letting him enter the temple on Tuesday.

"Received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram for the unveiling of a plaque of the Swadesh Darshan project. But when the local MP, MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) and mayor were to enter the temple with him for darshan, we learned that the PMO had cut us from the list," he tweeted.

Before entering the temple, PM Modi unveiled a plaque to mark the launch of visitor facilities there. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Tourism Minister Alphons Kannanthanam and Tharoor were present at the function.

Modi, who was accompanied by Governor Justice P Sathasivam entered sprawling shrine through the eastern entrance and spent about 20 minutes there.

Attacking the PM Modi over alleged ignorance of local leaders, Tharoor said, "It seems that under the BJP even God must serve a political purpose and members of other parties must not be allowed to worship in the prime ministerial presence."

The Thiruvananthapuram MP has been a critic of Modi with his statements often courting controversy.

Tags: pm modi, shashi tharoor, sree padmanabhaswamy temple, pinarayi vijayan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Google tells Android app developers to get ready with 64-bit

2

Huawei founder denies spying for China

3

Netflix raises prices

4

Honor 10 Lite review: Premium features in a lite package

5

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham