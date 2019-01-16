PM-led panel to meet on Jan 24 to decide on new CBI director

On Jan 10, the selection panel had removed Alok Verma as CBI chief on charges of corruption and dereliction of duty.

New Delhi: A high-powered committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet on January 24 to decide on new CBI director. In addition to the Prime Minister, the panel includes the Chief Justice of India and the leader of the opposition.

This comes a day after Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to make public the details of the key documents that led to the ouster of Alok Verma as CBI director.

