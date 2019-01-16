The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 16, 2019 | Last Update : 05:27 PM IST

India, All India

PM-led panel to meet on Jan 24 to decide on new CBI director

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 16, 2019, 5:18 pm IST
Updated : Jan 16, 2019, 5:23 pm IST

On Jan 10, the selection panel had removed Alok Verma as CBI chief on charges of corruption and dereliction of duty.

Central Bureau of Investigation (Photo: File)
 Central Bureau of Investigation (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A high-powered committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet on January 24 to decide on new CBI director. In addition to the Prime Minister, the panel includes the Chief Justice of India and the leader of the opposition.

This comes a day after Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to make public the details of the key documents that led to the ouster of Alok Verma as CBI director.

On January 10, the selection panel in its meeting had removed Alok Verma as the chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation on charges of corruption and dereliction of duty.

Tags: selection panel, cbi director
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

In a first, transgenders take holy dip at Kumbh Mela

2

Samsung Galaxy S10 benchmarks leaked

3

The future is here: Paper-thin Bluetooth needs no battery, harvests power from air

4

Google tells Android app developers to get ready with 64-bit

5

Huawei founder denies spying for China

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham