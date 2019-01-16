The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 16, 2019 | Last Update : 11:32 AM IST

India, All India

'No hidden agenda in entry of women to Sabarimala': Kerala tells court

PTI
Published : Jan 16, 2019, 9:24 am IST
Updated : Jan 16, 2019, 9:24 am IST

It is also practically not possible to ascertain the antecedents and genuineness of all the devotees visiting Sabarimala, govt said.

Violence involving BJP-RSS and the ruling CPI(M) rocked parts of Kerala during the January 3 hartal with several houses and shops of rival leaders and workers being attacked over the entry of two women into the Sabarimala shrine, breaking a centuries-old tradition. (Photo: File)
 Violence involving BJP-RSS and the ruling CPI(M) rocked parts of Kerala during the January 3 hartal with several houses and shops of rival leaders and workers being attacked over the entry of two women into the Sabarimala shrine, breaking a centuries-old tradition. (Photo: File)

Kochi: The Kerala government on Tuesday told the high court there was no "hidden agenda" of the state or police in the "pilgrimage of two women devotees" to Sabarimala on January 2 and alleged that a prominent political party and its supporters were implementing their "political agenda of denying right to women of all age groups to enter" the Lord Ayyappa temple.

The state government stated this in an affidavit filed by it after a division bench of justices PR Ramachandra Menon and N Anil Kumar had on January 8 sought to know whether the two women of reproductive age, who had entered the shrine on January 2, had any "hidden agenda."

The government said the state and its instrumentalities including police had only an "open agenda" in the matter of pilgrimage of two women devotees to Sabarimala on January 2 and it was the implementation of the Supreme Court order permitting entry of women of all age groups into the Lord Ayyappa temple.

The government said the allegations regarding its "hidden agenda" were "perpetrated by right wing elements to perpetuate their political ends and the same is not supported by any cogent reason or bonafide apprehension."

"If the said two women devotees were not permitted to proceed with their pilgrimage to Sabarimala when there was no threat perception to them, the same would have impinged upon the fundamental rights guaranteed to them under Articles 14, 17,2I and 25 of the Constitution of India, (as held by the Supreme Court in the case)," it contended.

The government submitted that a prominent political party and its supporters and right wing elements have a "political agenda" of denying the right of women of all ages to enter Sabarimala temple "by taking recourse to all sorts of illegal methods and criminal acts to prevent the entry of such women into the temple."

It is also practically not possible to ascertain the antecedents and genuineness of all the devotees visiting Sabarimala, the government said.

Violence involving BJP-RSS and the ruling CPI(M) rocked parts of Kerala during the January 3 hartal with several houses and shops of rival leaders and workers being attacked over the entry of two women into the Sabarimala shrine, breaking a centuries-old tradition.

Tags: kerala government, sc verdict on sabarimala, lord ayyappa temple, sabarimala issue
Location: India, Kerala

MOST POPULAR

1

Google tells Android app developers to get ready with 64-bit

2

Huawei founder denies spying for China

3

Netflix raises prices

4

Honor 10 Lite review: Premium features in a lite package

5

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham