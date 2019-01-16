The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 16, 2019 | Last Update : 02:41 AM IST

India, All India

Mayawati hints at her PM ambitions

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 16, 2019, 1:48 am IST
Updated : Jan 16, 2019, 1:48 am IST

Appeals to BSP, SP workers to put up a joint fight against BJP.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav greets Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on her 63rd birthday in Lucknow on Tuesday. Both the parties recently entered into an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: PTI)
 Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav greets Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on her 63rd birthday in Lucknow on Tuesday. Both the parties recently entered into an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: BSP supremo, Mayawati, used the occasion of her 63rd birthday to appeal to workers of her party and the SP to fight the BJP unitedly in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and she also threw her hat in the ring as a potential prime ministerial contender.

In a bid to iron out differences between workers of the SP and the BSP on ground, Ms Mayawati on Tuesday appealed to her party and Samajwadi Party cadres to forget their past and to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections together.

“Forget past differences and ensure victory of all joint candidates of the SP and the BSP. This will be my ideal birthday gift,” she said.

Ms Mayawati also said that Uttar Pradesh, which is India’s largest state with teh maximum number of Lok Sabha seats (80), will decide who will be the next Prime Minister.

“UP decides who will come to power at the Centre and who will be the Prime Minister. The BSP and the SP must fight together, setting aside their differences and ensure the victory of all ‘gathbandhan’ (alliance) candidates,” she said, hinting at her prime ministerial ambitions. Ms Mayawati’s statement came after the BSP and the SP announced an alliance in Uttar Pradesh to fight the BJP in Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav later visited the BSP chief and presented her with a bouquet and a shawl on her birthday.

The BSP supremo, who had spelt out the reasons of keeping the Congress out of the alliance on Saturday, did not spare it on Tuesday, asking the party to understand that “popular declarations will not help them anymore”.

“Fingers have already been raised at the Congress government over the loan waiver scheme in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and people are asking as to why the cut-off date for it has been fixed for March 31 when it should have been December 17, 2018, when the new government took over. Also, these governments are only waiving loans up to Rs 2 lakh. This will not help farmers in any manner,” she said.

She called for one-time waiver of the entire loan to check farmers’ suicides as well as resolve all their problems. Asking the Central and state governments to prepare a long-term plan for resolving the problems of farmers, she said the farmers believe that implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations will help overcome their plight.

Tags: mayawati, 2019 lok sabha polls, akhilesh yadav

MOST POPULAR

1

Honor 10 Lite review: Premium features in a lite package

2

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

3

Earth’s shifting north magnetic pole: Unprecedented navigation fixes forced

4

iPhone prices slashed, heavy discounts offered

5

Apple to launch three iPhones with new camera features in 2019

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham