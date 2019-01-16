The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 16, 2019 | Last Update : 08:59 PM IST

India, All India

Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, Sanjiv Khanna elevated to SC amid row

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 16, 2019, 7:42 pm IST
Updated : Jan 16, 2019, 8:26 pm IST

A five-member Supreme Court Collegium had on January 11 recommended the elevation of the two to the top court.

President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna with effect from the date they assume charge of their offices. (Photo: File | ANI)
 President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna with effect from the date they assume charge of their offices. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Delhi High Court judge Sanjiv Khanna were on Wednesday elevated as judges of the Supreme Court, the government said. This comes amid the legal fraternity terming the decision as "whimsical and arbitrary" and questioning the elevation of judges by superseding several other judges.

The five-member Supreme Court Collegium had on January 11 recommended the elevation of the two to the top court.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday evening approved the recommendation and appointed the two judges with effect from the date they assume charge of their offices.

On December 12, the Collegium -- which comprises the top five judges of the Supreme Court -- had recommended Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice Rajendra Menon and Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog for elevation to the top court.

However, the decision was reversed on January 10 by the new collegium, which sent the names of Justice Maheshwari and Justice Khanna for elevation.

"While recommending the names of justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna, the collegium has taken into consideration combined seniority on all-India basis of Chief Justices and senior puisne judges of high courts, apart from their merit and integrity," the collegium said.

The decision has met criticism from some sections of the legal fraternity which argue that the supersession will be unfair to many senior judges, including Justice Nandrajog.

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul of the Supreme Court wrote a note to the CJI and other members of the collegium -- Justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde, N V Ramana and Arun Mishra – raised his reservations for ignoring the seniority of Justices Menon and Nandrajog.

Justice Kailash Gambhir, former Delhi High Court judge, had also written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind on January 14 expressing concern over bypassing several judges’ seniority by the collegium.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) also protested the recommendation and termed it as "whimsical and arbitrary".

While maintaining that the BCI was hard-pressed to raise these issues, it said even the Bar Council of Delhi has also taken resolution against the decision of the collegium.

BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said, “Our delegation will go and meet the collegium to ask them to reconsider and recall this decision. If they don't do it, we'll go and sit on a dharna.”

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: dinesh maheshwari, sanjiv khanna, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

In a first, transgenders take holy dip at Kumbh Mela

2

Samsung Galaxy S10 benchmarks leaked

3

The future is here: Paper-thin Bluetooth needs no battery, harvests power from air

4

Google tells Android app developers to get ready with 64-bit

5

Huawei founder denies spying for China

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham