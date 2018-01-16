The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jan 16, 2018

India, All India

ED summons Lalu's son-in law in lieu of money laundering probe

PTI
Published : Jan 16, 2018, 3:35 pm IST
Updated : Jan 16, 2018, 3:35 pm IST

The agency has allegedly detected some funds being transferred by Rahul Yadav to his mother-in-law Rabri Devi, the wife of Lalu Prasad.

The agency had already questioned Shailesh Kumar, Lalu Prasad's other son-in-law and husband of his daughter Misa Bharti, in this case many times in the past. (Photo: PTI)
 The agency had already questioned Shailesh Kumar, Lalu Prasad's other son-in-law and husband of his daughter Misa Bharti, in this case many times in the past. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned another son-in law of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad, Rahul Yadav, in connection with its money laundering probe against his MP daughter Misa Bharti and others.

In what comes as fresh trouble for the Lalu Prasad family, the agency has allegedly detected some funds being transferred by Rahul Yadav to his mother-in-law Rabri Devi, the wife of Lalu Prasad.

Agency sources said Rahul Yadav, husband of Lalu Prasad's fourth daughter Ragini, has now been issued summons to depose before the investigating officer of the case later this week and explain this transfer of about Rs 1 crore.

The agency had already questioned Shailesh Kumar, Lalu Prasad's other son-in-law and husband of his daughter Misa Bharti, in this case many times in the past.

The case pertains to alleged money laundering of funds by a firm -Ms Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd and is said to be linked to Misa and Shailesh.

The ED is probing the case under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

