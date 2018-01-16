The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 16, 2018 | Last Update : 07:28 PM IST

India, All India

SC crisis unresolved, will take more time: AG a day after 'settled' remark

PTI
Published : Jan 16, 2018, 11:00 am IST
Updated : Jan 16, 2018, 11:15 am IST

Four SC senior judges on Jan 12 held a press meet to question the 'biased and unilateral' decision made by the CJI.

K K Venugopal's remarks come a day after he stated that everything was settled in the higher judiciary. (Photo: ANI/File)
 K K Venugopal's remarks come a day after he stated that everything was settled in the higher judiciary. (Photo: ANI/File)

New Delhi: Attorney General K K Venugopal on Tuesday said the crisis in the Supreme Court seems to be unresolved and hoped it will be "fully settled" in a couple of days. The remarks come a day after he stated that everything was settled in the higher judiciary.

A crisis erupted on January 12 after four senior judges - Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph openly castigated the functioning of the top court headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

"Yes, I think it has not been settled. Lets hope things will be fully settled within 2-3 days," Venugopal said.

Asked about reports about the impasse continuing, Venugopal said he has to agree with the view.

On whether he had a meeting or spoke with any of the four judges or the CJI, Venugopal said, "Nothing of that sort has happened".

However, he hoped things will be sorted out in the next couple of days.

The four top Supreme Court judges had on Monday resumed work, belying the simmering tensions sparked by their accusations against the Chief Justice, while the Attorney General had described the unprecedented crisis as "a storm in a tea cup".

In the presser, the four judges had flagged certain problems, including the assigning of cases in the apex court, and said there were certain issues afflicting the country's highest court.

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra had on Sunday met a seven-member delegation of the Bar Council of India and Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh and had assured them that the crisis would be sorted out soon and congeniality would prevail.

Tags: sc crisis, attorney general, j chelameswar, ranjan gogoi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC U-19 World Cup: Prithvi Shaw, Anukul Roy help India maul PNG by 10 wickets

2

India has launched its 100th satellite into space to watch borders

3

Dog gets hired for important job at Boston Museum of Fine Arts

4

Tag Heuer’s latest smartwatch unveiled

5

Google says "no changes" to mapping platform in China after report

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Akshay Kumar took the promotions of his upcoming film 'Pad Man' to the city of Pune with multiple events being held for the occasion. (Photo: Twitter)

'Pad Man' Akshay Kumar takes promotions to Pune, gets rousing welcome

The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 11' was held in Mumbai on Sunday, with Akshay Kumar being the star attraction. (Photo: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa crowned winner, Salman-Akshay bonding steals the show

Aamir Khan's ambitious tournament to eradicate drought in Maharashtra was launched by eminent personalities in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches Satyamev Jayate Water Cup in presence of Fadnavis, Tata, Ambani

Aishwara Rai Bachchan was present at an event in Dubai for a leading interantional watch brand she endroses. (Photo: Instagram/ _aishwaryaraibachchan)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabs spotlight with her style at Dubai event

A screening of the upcoming adult comedy 'Kaalakaandi' was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

It's show time: Saif's family and other stars watch his quirky act

'Padmavati' actress Deepika Padukone shot with her BFF, her sister Anisha Padukone for a TV show in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika Padukone reveals who her BFF is and it's someone very close to her

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham