RBI raises daily ATM withdrawal limit to Rs 10,000 from Rs 4,500

Withdrawal limit of current account raised to Rs 1 lakh per week.

Employees of Finance Ministry stand in a long queue to withdraw cash from an ATM at North Block in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: In a surprising move, the Reserve Bank of India on Monday raised daily cash withdrawal limit at ATMs to Rs 10,000.

Presently, the daily cash withdrawal limit through cards is Rs 4,500.

The apex bank has not made any changes to weekly withdrawal limit of Rs 24,000 through cheques at banks from savings account.

The bankers' bank has also raised weekly withdrawal limit from current accounts to Rs 1 lakh. Earleir, it was Rs 50,000 from a KYC account.