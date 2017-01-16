The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jan 16, 2017

India, All India

President, PM salute the spirit of Indian Army

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 16, 2017, 1:34 am IST
Updated : Jan 16, 2017, 1:32 am IST

PM Modi saluted the courage and invaluable service of the soldiers and officers, including the veterans.

President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Greeting officers, soldiers, veterans, civilians, ex-servicemen and their families on the occasion of Army Day, President Pranab Mukherjee said: “The Indian Army plays a pivotal role in ensuring the national security of India, whilst defending our borders across some of the most perilous terrain in the world”.

Exuding confidence that the Army will “continue to acquit itself as a robust and vital instrument of national power” in the coming years, the President, who is also the supreme commander of the armed forces, noted that Indian Army is known for its professionalism, selfless commitment and the unparalleled bravery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted the courage and invaluable service of the soldiers and officers, including the veterans. “Greetings to all soldiers, veterans & their families on Army Day. We salute the courage & invaluable service of the Indian Army,” he tweeted.

Mr Modi said the Army always leads from the front, be it in protecting the sovereignty of the nation or helping citizens during natural disasters.

“We remember with great pride all the sacrifices made by our Army. They put their lives at risk so that 125 crore Indians live peacefully,” the Prime Minister said.

Every year, the Army celebrates January 15 as the “Army Day” to commemorate the day when General K.M. Carriappa took over the command of the Army from General Sir F.R.R. Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief in 1949, and became the first Commander-in-Chief of Indian Army post Independence. 

Tags: army day, pranab mukherjee, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

