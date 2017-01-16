The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Medicines from India reach ISIS?

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 16, 2017, 1:26 am IST
Updated : Jan 16, 2017, 1:24 am IST

Intel suspects medicines supplied to Gulf were ending up in Syria, Iraq.

So far around 100 persons have tried to travel to join ISIS and around 67 have reached the area of operation of the extremist group.
 So far around 100 persons have tried to travel to join ISIS and around 67 have reached the area of operation of the extremist group.

Hyderabad: In a fresh revelation, anti-terror intelligence agencies have found instances of medicines from India landing up with the ISIS.

The agencies strongly suspect that medicines supplied to the Gulf countries were ending up in Syria and Iraq for the use of the terror group.

At a recent All-India Police Science Congress in Kerala, a top IPS official of the Intelligence Bureau noted during a discussion on the ISIS: “A total of 70 incidents of violence have been reported outside the area of ISIS control in 20 countries, including several lone wolf attacks. The targets have been remarkably similar to the ones chosen by other terror outfits targeting India, whether it is the Indian Mujahideen or the Lashkar-e-Tayyabba.”

The officer said, “There have been loose ISIS motivated or inspired groups in Hyderabad (one led by one Yazdani), one in Roorkee and lone wolves like in Parbhani. Instances of supply of logistics have come to notice, particularly in the form of supply of medicines.”

According to top IB sources, around 300 individuals in India are on the radar of various police forces and Central agencies for their “proclivity towards the ISIS cause’’.

So far around 100 persons have tried to travel to join ISIS and around 67 have reached the area of operation of the extremist group. Agencies have arrested about 60 persons, including some in Telangana state for linkages to the ISIS.

Explaining the magnitude of the problem, an IB officer said, “Over 70 lakh Indians work in the Gulf and West Asia and remain vulnerable to radical propaganda.”

An intelligence official from AP said, “A person identified as Tulfizur Rehman, 38, an engineer from Machilipatnam who took up a job in Kuwait, has reportedly joined the ISIS. One more person, a scientist from Guntur, is working for the ISIS in Yemen.”

Analysis by the police has revealed that recent ISIS recruits from India were young — about 90 per cent in the 18-33 age group. More specifically, half the recruits from India were in the 23-28 age group. About 70 per cent had a technical background and 50 per cent were graduates.

A top official of Maharashtra’s Anti Terrorism Squad said, “It has been noticed that states in South India with better education indices and economic well-being seem to have more sympathisers for extreme ideologies, possibly because the Gulf-based expat Indian community is predominately from these states.”

