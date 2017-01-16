Border areas ruined due to Akalis and Congress : Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal said AAP would cancel all fake cases under the NDPS Act filed by the Badals against innocent youths.

Chandigarh: National Convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that SAD leaders Badals and Congress leader Amrinder Singh have ruined the border districts of Punjab by never giving any heed to their genuine problems and declared that an AAP government would promote agro-based industry in this area to support farmers and generate general employment for people.

“Agro-based industry is the need of the hour, especially in the border districts of Punjab to support farmers and generate general employment for youth, and an AAP government will be committed to doing so,” Mr Kejriwal said while campaigning at the border area here.

“Even the industrial units, which shifted from Punjab due to the apathy of SAD-BJP government, would be brought back with tax incentives and a pre-condition that 80 per cent of the jobs should be given to Punjabis,” he said, adding that a special economic package would be announced for the special development of the border area.

Terming Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia as an agent of the international drug mafia, Mr Kejriwal said that he would not only be put behind bars, but would be made to cough up double the money he allegedly earned from the drug business by an AAP government.

Mr Kejriwal also said AAP would cancel all fake cases under the NDPS Act filed by the Badals against innocent youths who opposed the drug mafia.