Missing girl found dead in Odisha, rape suspected

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Dec 15, 2019, 6:12 am IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2019, 6:12 am IST

The family members of the deceased girl alleged it to be a case of gang-rape and murdered as two pants were recovered from near the girl's body.

According to reports, the deceased minor girl had moved out of her house to attend nature's call after completing her daily chores on Friday evening.
  According to reports, the deceased minor girl had moved out of her house to attend nature’s call after completing her daily chores on Friday evening.

Bhubaneswar: The body of a 16-year-old girl, who had reportedly gone missing from her village under Kosagumuda Police limits in Nabarangpur district on Friday evening, was recovered from an agricultural field on Saturday morning.

The family members of the deceased girl alleged it to be a case of gang-rape and murdered as two pants were recovered from near the girl’s body.

According to reports, the deceased minor girl had moved out of her house to attend nature’s call after completing her daily chores on Friday evening.

As she did not return for long, the family members along with other villagers launched a search operation. However, they could not trace the girl last night.

Tension gripped the area after the body of the missing girl was recovered from an agricultural field, around 500 meters away from the village.

As two pants, suspected to be of two youths, were recovered some 200 meters away from the girl’s body, the family members alleged that she was killed after being gang-raped.

A police team reached the spot and further investigation in connection with the incident was underway.             

