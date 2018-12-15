The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 15, 2018 | Last Update : 07:00 PM IST

India, All India

RJD MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav, 5 others held guilty of raping a minor girl

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Dec 15, 2018, 6:03 pm IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2018, 6:03 pm IST

Court is expected to pronounce the quantum of punishment on December 21.

Raj Ballabh Yadav had surrendered before Chief Magistrate’s court in March 2016 but was released after Patna HC granted him bail in September 2016. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Raj Ballabh Yadav had surrendered before Chief Magistrate’s court in March 2016 but was released after Patna HC granted him bail in September 2016. (Photo: File | PTI)

Patna: In a major embarrassment for the grand alliance in Bihar, a special court in Patna on Saturday held RJD MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav and five others guilty of luring and raping a minor girl in February 2016.

The court is expected to pronounce the quantum of punishment on December 21. Lawyers said that the girl was lured by a woman and was taken to the residence of MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav in Nawada district where he allegedly raped her.

“Six persons including RJD MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav have been held guilty by the court for raping a minor girl. A school going girl was lured to his residence where she was held captive and raped. Raj Ballabh Yadav and five others were tried under various sections of the IPC including the POCSO act. We will pray for the maximum punishment on December 21”, lawyers said.

After being identified by the victim Raj Ballabh Yadav had surrendered before the Chief Magistrate’s court in March 2016 but was released after the Patna High Court granted him bail in September 2016.

The bail was however cancelled on November 2016 after the state government challenged it in the Supreme Court.

Raj Ballabh Yadav was named as one of the main accused in a charge sheet filed by the Nalanda police in April 2016 following which he was suspended from his party RJD.

Political analysts say that the rape case filed against Raj Ballabh Yadav played a major role in creating differences between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD President Lalu Yadav in 2016. The RJD MLA surfacing at Lalu Yadav’s residence after he was declared an absconder by Nalanda police had also created a major controversy in Bihar.

RJD was a major partner in the Nitish Kumar led Grand Alliance government in the state when the incident had occurred. The issue had led to the widespread condemnation against the grand alliance government.

Tags: rjd, rjd mla raj ballabh yadav, rape, crimes against minors, bihar crime, pocso
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Rollr Mini review: A personal vehicle assistant on your smartphone

2

Agatha Christie novels would have had sex and drugs if it was acceptable

3

“Alexa, Read Me A Book”: Indians can now access their audible library using voice

4

Threat Brief: 12 cybersecurity tips for the holidays

5

Women more likely to orgasm if they go on top, rock pelvis during sex

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham