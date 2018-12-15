The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Dec 15, 2018 | Last Update : 08:45 AM IST

India, All India

No work in Parliament for fourth consecutive day

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 15, 2018, 12:59 am IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2018, 7:30 am IST

Both the Houses were adjourned for the day amid sparring between the treasury and the opposition benches on the issue.

New Delhi: The clean chit to the government over the Rafale deal by the Supreme Court led to a disruption in Parliament on Friday with both houses being adjourned over the matter. The government launched a counter-offensive on the Opposition seeking an apology from Congress President Rahul Gandhi for misleading the nation.

In the Lok Sabha, parliamentary affairs minister Narendra Singh Tomar demanded an apology from Mr Gandhi following the top court verdict on the jet deal. Amid slogan shouting between the two sides, the House was adjourned for nearly 40 minutes during the Question Hour.

In the Upper House, Leader of the House and Union finance minister Arun Jaitley was heard saying that the Opposition has been demanding a debate on the jet deal, therefore, the question hour should be suspended to take up the issue.

While the Congress trooped into the well of the House seeking constitution of a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to probe the Rafale deal, most BJP members sought an apology from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for alleged lies on the issue. As the uproar continued, Deputy Chairman Harivansh first adjourned the House till 11.30 am and then later for the day.

Friday was the fourth consecutive day of the Winter session on which Parliament could not function.

In the Lok Sabha, while the Congress raked up the Rafale issue, AIADMK members raised issues related to Cauvery river water. The TDP was demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh. Members of these parties were in the Well holding placards and shouting slogans. While Trinamool Congress members were on their seats, some Left members were holding placards demanding JPC on Rafale issue.

Tags: rahul gandhi, parliament

