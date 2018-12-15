The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Dec 15, 2018

India, All India

MP: Kamal Nath to take oath as new chief minister on Monday

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 15, 2018, 7:52 am IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2018, 7:52 am IST

Nath indicated that he would lay emphasis on development of farm sector and generation of employment in the state.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister-designate Kamal Nath and senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh at the residence of a party MLA, in Bhopal. (Photo: PTI)
 Madhya Pradesh chief minister-designate Kamal Nath and senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh at the residence of a party MLA, in Bhopal. (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: The chief minister designate of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath was set to take oath here on December 17.

MP governor Anandiben Patel on Friday invited him to form government after he presented the resolution by Congress Legislature Party electing him as leader. Sources said Mr Nath would be sworn-in along with 15 ministers of his government on the day.

Two BSP MLAs, one SP legislator and a couple of independents who have extended support to his minority government may also be inducted in his ministry, sources indicated.

Besides AICC president Rahul Gandhi, BSP supremo Mayawati, SP president Akhilesh Yadav, Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and chief ministers of Congress-ruled states were expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in MP.

Talking to reporters here, Mr Nath indicated that he would lay emphasis on development of farm sector and generation of employment in the state.

Mr Nath said he was under the vow to implement promises made in the Congress poll manifesto including waiver of farm loans.

"I assure that future of MP is secured", he said.

Mr Nath thanked Mr Scindia for backing him for the chief minister's post.

Tags: kamal nath, jyotiraditya scindia
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

