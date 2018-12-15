The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 15, 2018 | Last Update : 02:13 PM IST

India, All India

Like Rafale, hope BJP also waits for Babri Masjid verdict: Mehbooba Mufti

PTI
Published : Dec 15, 2018, 11:40 am IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2018, 11:40 am IST

Mufti said like Rafale decision was welcomed, she hoped BJP will wait for decision on Babri Masjid and won't start pointing fingers at SC.

When asked if PDP will be part of grand alliance, the former CM of Jammu and Kashmir said although talks were taking place, her party was 'small player' to be considered. (Photo: ANI)
 When asked if PDP will be part of grand alliance, the former CM of Jammu and Kashmir said although talks were taking place, her party was 'small player' to be considered. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: On a day when the Supreme Court dismissed petitions challenging the Rafale deal, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said the BJP should also wait for the top court's verdict on the Babri Masjid issue.

In a relief to the Modi government, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the pleas challenging the deal between India and France for procurement of 36 Rafale jets saying there was no occasion to "really doubt the decision making process" warranting setting aside of the contract.

"Like the Rafale decision was welcomed, I hope they (the BJP) will wait for the decision (of Supreme Court) on Babri Masjid as well and won't start pointing fingers at the SC. We have an institution which is highly respected," Mehbooba Mufti said.

She was replying to questions at an event held by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been demanding an ordinance or a law to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya at the earliest.

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have also supported RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's push for the law to enable the construction of Ram temple.

Praising Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his party's success in the three states (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh), Mehbooba Mufti said, "He fought his first election in 1994. He has given a lot of time. He is now arriving".

When asked if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be a part of the grand alliance, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said although talks were taking place, her party was a "small player" to be considered.

Tags: supreme court, mehbooba mufti, rafale deal, babri masjid verdict, bjp
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Agatha Christie novels would have had sex and drugs if it was acceptable

2

“Alexa, Read Me A Book”: Indians can now access their audible library using voice

3

Threat Brief: 12 cybersecurity tips for the holidays

4

Women more likely to orgasm if they go on top, rock pelvis during sex

5

Apple to push software update in China as Qualcomm case threatens sales ban

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham