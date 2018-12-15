The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 15, 2018 | Last Update : 07:00 PM IST

India, All India

Correct ‘misrepresentation’ of CAG, PAC in Rafale verdict: Govt requests SC

PTI
Published : Dec 15, 2018, 5:40 pm IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2018, 5:50 pm IST

Centre filed application in SC seeking correction in para in its judgement on Rafale verdict in which CAG, PAC were referred.

The issue of CAG and PAC was mentioned in paragraph 25 of judgement of SC which had held that there were no irregularities in procurement of 36 Rafale jets from France. (Photo: File | AP)
 The issue of CAG and PAC was mentioned in paragraph 25 of judgement of SC which had held that there were no irregularities in procurement of 36 Rafale jets from France. (Photo: File | AP)

New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking correction in a paragraph in its judgement on Rafale fighter jet deal in which a reference has been made about the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report and Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

A law officer said that the application has been filed to convey to the court that there has been some misinterpretation on the issue of the documents placed in a sealed cover relating to the CAG and PAC.

In the judgement on Friday, the Supreme Court had noted that the pricing details have been shared with CAG, and the report of the CAG has been examined by the PAC.

The issue of CAG and PAC was mentioned in paragraph 25 of the judgement of the apex court which had held that there were no irregularities in the procurement of 36 Rafale jets from France.

The judgement had said that the material placed before it shows that the Centre did not disclose in Parliament the pricing details of the Rafale fighter jet, but revealed it to the Comptroller and Auditor General.

After the SC verdict on Friday, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who chairs the PAC, had said no such report had come to him.

Tags: comptroller and auditor general (cag), parliament's public accounts committee (pac), rafale deal, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Rollr Mini review: A personal vehicle assistant on your smartphone

2

Agatha Christie novels would have had sex and drugs if it was acceptable

3

“Alexa, Read Me A Book”: Indians can now access their audible library using voice

4

Threat Brief: 12 cybersecurity tips for the holidays

5

Women more likely to orgasm if they go on top, rock pelvis during sex

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham