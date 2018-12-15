The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 15, 2018 | Last Update : 08:45 AM IST

India, All India

Congress fortress of Rae Bareli to host Modi tomorrow

PTI
Published : Dec 15, 2018, 1:14 am IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2018, 6:27 am IST

Sonia Gandhi has not visited her constituency, Rae Bareli, since April.

Modi’s visit is being seen as a strategy of the BJP to pin the Congress leadership in their respective constituencies in the 2019 general election. (Photo: PTI)
 Modi’s visit is being seen as a strategy of the BJP to pin the Congress leadership in their respective constituencies in the 2019 general election. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Notwithstanding the setbacks BJP suffered in Assembly polls in three major Hindi heartland states this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Rae Bareli, the traditional seat of the Gandhi family, on Sunday.

This will be the first visit by the Prime Minister to the constituency represented by United Progressive Alliance chairperson and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and before her by other members of her family.

Mr Modi’s visit is being seen as a strategy of the BJP to pin the Congress leadership in their respective constituencies in the 2019 general election.

His visit was planned before the counting of votes polled in the five states was taken up on December 11, following which the Congress threw out BJP governments in three states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Union textile minister Smriti Irani, who contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from the neighbouring Amethi against Congress president Rahul Gandhi, often visits Rae Bareli apparently as part of a bid by the BJP to dent the Gandhi family bastion in 2019.

On Sunday, Mr Modi will hold a public meeting and flag off the Humsafar Express in the district, officials said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited Rae Bareli on Thursday to oversee preparations for the visit. He also took a tour of the Rail Coach Factory in the district.

According to officials, Mr Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth Rs 1,100 crore during the visit.

Sonia Gandhi has not visited Rae Bareli since April. Before that, she visited the constituency in mid-2016. Also, she did not campaign in the constituency during the 2017 UP election, after she developed a health issue during a roadshow in Varanasi.

The Congress has accused the Modi government of derailing the development of Rae Bareli. But Union finance minister and Rajya Sabha member Arun Jaitley recently spent his MPLAD funds on developmental works in the constituency.

During his UP visit, the Prime Minister will also visit Prayagraj (Allahabad) to review preparations for Kumbh Mela-2019.

Mr Modi is to visit Uttar Pradesh again on December 29 to issue a commemorative postal stamp on backward caste Maharaja Suheldev Rajbhar and lay the foundation stone of infrastructure projects in Ghazipur.

Tags: narendra modi, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Halloween scare: Man digs up skeleton at home, it is his dad’s who vanished in 1961

2

Woman wants sperm donor to have kids, doesn't think husband attractive enough

3

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review: The most affordable Android TV Stick out there

4

Koffee With Karan 6: Priyanka and Kareena to 'have fun' at the season finale

5

MediaTek announces Helio P90, an AI Powerhouse

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham