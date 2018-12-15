Cong set to declare name of new C’garh CM today

Mallikarjun Kharge, Central observer of the party, and Mr Punia were also present.

Bhopal: Congress on Friday said that the name of the new chief minister of Chhattisgarh would be declared on Saturday.

AICC secretary in-charge of Chhattigarh. P.L. Punia, said the name of the chief minister would be declared in the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party convened in Raipur on Saturday. The three contenders for the post of chief minister — Bhupesh Baghel, T.S. Singhdeo and Charan Das Mahant — met AICC president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to discuss the issue. Mallikarjun Kharge, Central observer of the party, and Mr Punia were also present.

Mr Punia, however, refused to disclose what transpired in the meeting and whose name for the chief minister’s post in Chhattisgarh was cleared by the party high command.