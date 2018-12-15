The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 15, 2018 | Last Update : 04:37 PM IST

India, All India

7 men arrested for stealing mobiles, bikes to impress girlfriends: Delhi Police

PTI
Published : Dec 15, 2018, 3:21 pm IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2018, 3:21 pm IST

Police said they recovered six stolen luxurious motorcycles, two scooters, 28 snatched mobile phones from their possession.

During interrogation, the men revealed that they intensified their criminal activities so that they can impress their girlfriends and plan the celebration of New Year out of Delhi, the DCP said. (Photo: File)
 During interrogation, the men revealed that they intensified their criminal activities so that they can impress their girlfriends and plan the celebration of New Year out of Delhi, the DCP said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have solved 44 cases of theft with the arrest of seven men who told police they stole mobile phones and bikes because they wanted to "impress their girlfriends."

Police said they recovered six stolen luxurious motorcycles, two scooters, 28 snatched mobile phones from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off on Thursday, police laid a trap near Peeragarhi Metro Station and arrested three accused who arrived at the spot on a motorcycle.

Seventeen stolen mobile phones were recovered from their possession. The motorcycle was found to be stolen from Punjabi Bah area, said Seju Kuruvilla, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer).

Subsequently, a second trap was laid near Sultanpuri bus terminal and four of the seven men were caught along with a stolen motorcycle and a scooter. Eleven stolen mobile phones and Rs 7,000 was recovered from their possession, the officer said.

Four other stolen motorcycles and a stolen vehicles were also recovered at their instance from abandoned places, he said.

During interrogation, the men revealed that they intensified their criminal activities so that they can impress their girlfriends and plan the celebration of New Year out of Delhi, the DCP said.

Tags: delhi police, theft, robbery, delhi crime
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Rollr Mini review: A personal vehicle assistant on your smartphone

2

Agatha Christie novels would have had sex and drugs if it was acceptable

3

“Alexa, Read Me A Book”: Indians can now access their audible library using voice

4

Threat Brief: 12 cybersecurity tips for the holidays

5

Women more likely to orgasm if they go on top, rock pelvis during sex

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham