The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 15, 2017 | Last Update : 02:44 AM IST

India, All India

Cabinet to take up bills on triple talaq, transgenders

THE ASIAN AGE. | ANIMESH SINGH AND NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Dec 15, 2017, 1:40 am IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2017, 1:48 am IST

The bill defines a transgender person as one who is partly female or male or a combination of female and male, or neither female nor male.

The Centre is keen to get the transgenders bill, which has already been introduced in Lok Sabha, passed in this session. (Photo: PTI)
 The Centre is keen to get the transgenders bill, which has already been introduced in Lok Sabha, passed in this session. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a major step towards empowering Muslim women and bringing transgenders into the mainstream, the Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet is likely to consider two key bills, one on triple talaq and the other on the rights of transgenders, in Parliament.

The Cabinet, which is to meet on Friday, the first day of the Winter session of Parliament, is likely to clear the two proposed legislations, sources privy to the development said. The Centre is keen to get the transgenders bill, which has already been introduced in Lok Sabha, passed in this session. Having proactively worked on drafting the bill on triple talaq, the Centre, sources said, is bullish about introducing it during the Winter session as well.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016, prohibits discrimination against a transgender person in areas such as education, employment and healthcare. It directs the Centre as well as states to create and implement welfare schemes for them. Most importantly, under this legislation, offences like compelling a transgender person to beg, denial of access to a public place, and physical or sexual abuse, attract up to two years’ imprisonment and a fine.

Last year, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, the Centre had decided to go back to the drawing board on various aspects related to the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill. It was referred to a parliamentary panel, which gave its report in July this year. Later, it was introduced in the Lok Sabha Monsoon session this year.

The bill defines a transgender person as one who is partly female or male or a combination of female and male, or neither female nor male. In addition, the person’s gender must not match the gender assigned at birth, and includes trans-men or trans-women persons with intersex variations and gender queers.

It also requires a transgender person to get a certificate for this from a district magistrate on the recommendation of a screening committee.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, gives women the right to seek maintenance from their husbands in the case of instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat, before a magistrate’s court. Under the provisions of the proposed legislation, instant triple talaq invites imprisonment of up to three years.

Tags: triple talaq, narendra modi, transgenders bill
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Conjoined twins in Mumbai separated after 12 hour surgery carried out by 20 doctors

2

Virat and Anushka are coming to Mumbai today from Italy? Here’s all you need to know

3

Twitter to roll out new 'tweetstorm' feature soon

4

15,000 diabetics sign petition to reduce glucostrips price in Mumbai

5

PCB raises objection to BCCI's FTP structure for 2019-23

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood actors were snapped at separate book launches in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Day of book launches: Salman, Katrina, Kangana do the honours for celebrities

The members of the Pataudi family came together to launch the book of Soha Ali Khan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Famous family comes together to launch 'moderately famous' book

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham