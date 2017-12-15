The Asian Age | News



Sushma Swaraj grants medical visa, opens doors to 5 Pakistani children

Published : Dec 15, 2017
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also announced acceptance of request for medical visa of two other Pakistani nationals.

On the recommendation of the Indian High Commission in Pakistan, we accept their requests to come to India for medical treatments, says Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday announced granting visa to five Pakistani children, including a 10-month-old baby, for medical treatment in India.

"There is a request for medical visa from some Pakistani children - Muhammad Ahmad (10 months), Abuzar (7 years), Mohit (7 years), Zainab Shahzadi (8 years) and Muhammad Zain Aslam (9 years). We grant visa for all these Pakistani children for their treatment in India," Swaraj tweeted.

She also announced acceptance of request for medical visa of two other Pakistani nationals.

"Pakistani nationals Altaf Hussain and Amir Raza have also requested for medical visa. On the recommendation of Indian High Commission in Pakistan, we accept their requests too," Swaraj tweeted.

"I have received the report from Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will issue visa for your father Haji Ashique Hussain for his liver transplant surgery in India immediately and pray for his early recovery," she added.

Swaraj has adopted a sympathetic stand on granting medical visas to Pakistani nationals notwithstanding the strained ties between the two countries.

