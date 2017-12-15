Supreme Court orders plea for stay of Aadhaar linking

The Bench said it would hear the validity of Aadhaar law from January 17, 2018.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will pronounce its interim order on plea for stay of notifications mandating linking of Aadhaar number with bank accounts and for availing various social welfare benefits.

A five Judge Constitution Bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.K. Sikri, A.M. Kanwilkar, D.Y. Chandrachud and Ashok Bhusan reserved orders after hearing Attorney General K.K. Venugopal for the Centre and a battery of lawyers led by Gopal Subramanium, seeking stay of the notifications.

The CJI told the counsel that since the deadline has been extended, the only question to be decided is whether Aadhaar can be insisted for opening of new bank accounts and extending time limit for notifications and circulars issued by States, which will be addressed in the interim order. The Bench said it would hear the validity of Aadhaar law from January 17, 2018. At the outset the AG informed the court that it has been decided by the Government to extend the deadline till March 31 for linking of Aadhar with existing bank accounts.

For opening of new accounts in banks, linking of Aadhar has to be done by March 31 or within six months from the date of commencement of bank account whichever is later.