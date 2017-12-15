Sena to end years-long alliance, part ways with BJP in 1 yr: Aaditya Thackeray

'Pol temperatures are high in Maharashtra. I dn't know when polls will be held, but it looks like they'll be held in a year,' Aaditya said.

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, while addressing a party event in Ahmednagar, said the Sena would come to power on its own in the state. (Photo: PTI)

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra): The Shiv Sena has said it would walk out of the Maharashtra Government within a year, thereby, confirming the imminent end of its years-long alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, while addressing a party event in Ahmednagar, said it would come to power on its own in the state.

"We will leave the government in a year and will come to power on our own. Party workers should start their preparations from now itself," Thackeray said.

"Political temperatures are high in Maharashtra. I don't know when elections will be held, but it looks like they'll be held in a year," he added.

This is not the first time when the Shiv Sena has issued such a remark.

Earlier in September, the Sena hinted towards parting ways with the BJP in the state, citing it didn't want to be blamed for people's suffering due to price hike and other reasons.