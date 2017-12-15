The Asian Age | News

Friday, Dec 15, 2017

India, All India

Juvenile Justice Board refuses bail to Pradyuman murder accused

ANI
Published : Dec 15, 2017, 7:59 pm IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2017, 8:13 pm IST

According to psychological report of the accused, the juvenile was well aware of the consequences of the crime.

The accused will be lodges in an observation home in Faridabad till it is decided whether he will be tried as juvenile or as an adult. (Photo: File)
 The accused will be lodges in an observation home in Faridabad till it is decided whether he will be tried as juvenile or as an adult.

New Delhi: The juvenile accused in the Pradyuman murder case was denied bail by Juvenile Justice Board on Friday.

According to reports, the board took cognisance of the psychological report of the accused.

The report emphasised that the juvenile was well aware of the consequences of the crime.

The Class XI student, who is accused of murdering seven-year-old Pradyuman, was produced before the JJB again on Wednesday and remanded to another 14 days in judicial custody.

He will be lodged in an observation home in Faridabad during this period and produced before the JJB on December 20, when the court will give its verdict on whether he will be tried as juvenile or an adult.

The cold-blooded murder case of Pradyuman took a new dimension after the CBI trashed the probe by the Gurgaon police and gave a clean chit to bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who was arrested with the charges of murder and sexual assault in connection with the case, and arrested the juvenile.

Pradyuman was found in a pool of blood with his throat slit inside Ryan International School in Gurgaon.

